Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless
string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is
more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls.
a. Write an expression for the speed of the blocks just as block
B reaches the ground.
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation Of Mechanical Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford