Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless
string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is
more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls. b. A 1.0 kg block and a 2.0 kg block are connected by a massless
string over a massless, frictionless pulley. The impact speed
of the heavier block, after falling, is 1.8 m/s. From how high
did it fall?
13m
