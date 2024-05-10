25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
Problem 23.29
(II) A + 25 μC point charge is placed 6.0 cm from an identical +25 μC point charge. How much work would be required by an external force to move a +0.15 μC test charge from a point midway between them to a point 1.0 cm closer to either of the charges?
