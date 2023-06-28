Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
16:01 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook Question
In FIGURE EX12.19, for what value of Xaxle will the two forces provide 1.8 Nm of torque about the axle?
Verified Solution
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
15:4m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Torque
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
05:21
What is Torque? | Physics | Extraclass.com
Extraclass Official
218
08:48
Physics, Torque (2 of 13) Force at Right Angle to Object
Step by Step Science
99
08:23
Physics, Torque (1 of 13) An Explanation
Step by Step Science
133
15:04
Intro to Torque
Patrick Ford
1413
10
7
07:03
Torque
Bozeman Science
131
03:27
Torque Physics: Lever Arm and Force
PremedHQ Science Academy
218
02:10
What is Torque? - Torque basics explained
The Engineering Mindset
149
21:17
Torque, Basic Introduction, Lever Arm, Moment of Force, Simple Machines & Mechanical Advantage
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
161
04:26
Torque of fish pulling on pole
Patrick Ford
837
7
2
02:58
Maximum torque on wrench
Patrick Ford
614
5
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.