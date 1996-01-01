2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
(II) Two locomotives approach each other on parallel tracks. Each has a speed of 155 km/h with respect to the ground. If they are initially 9.5 km apart, how long will it be before they reach each other? (See Fig. 2–39.)
<IMAGE>
