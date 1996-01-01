2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
(III) A fugitive tries to hop on a freight train traveling at a constant speed of 5.0 m/s. Just as an empty box car passes him, the fugitive starts from rest and accelerates at a = 1.4 m/s² to his maximum speed of 6.0 m/s, which he then maintains.
(b) What is the distance traveled to reach the box car?
