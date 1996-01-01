2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
(III) Mary and Sally are in a foot race (Fig. 2–46). When Mary is 22 m from the finish line, she has a speed of 4.0 m/s and is 5.0 m behind Sally, who has a speed of 5.0 m/s. Sally thinks she has an easy win and so, during the remaining portion of the race, slows down at a constant rate of 0.40 m/s² to the finish line. What constant acceleration does Mary now need during the remaining portion of the race, if she wishes to cross the finish line side-by-side with Sally? <IMAGE>
