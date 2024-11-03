A strip of silicon 1.8 cm wide and 1.0 mm thick is immersed in a magnetic field of strength 1.3 T perpendicular to the strip (Fig. 40–53). When a current of 0.28 mA is run through the strip, there is a resulting Hall effect voltage of 18 mV across the strip (Section 27–8). How many electrons per silicon atom are in the conduction band? The density of silicon is 2330 kg/m³.





<IMAGE>