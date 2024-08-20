Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammeter Sensitivity Ammeter sensitivity refers to the resistance of the ammeter per volt of full-scale deflection. In this case, a sensitivity of 35,000 Ω/V means that for every volt applied, the ammeter has a resistance of 35,000 ohms. This value is crucial for determining how much current is needed to achieve full-scale deflection on the ammeter.

Full-Scale Deflection Full-scale deflection is the maximum reading that an ammeter can display, indicating the highest current it can measure. To find the current that produces full-scale deflection, one must consider the voltage applied to the ammeter and its sensitivity. This concept is essential for understanding how the ammeter operates within its specified limits.