A strip of silicon 1.8 cm wide and 1.0 mm thick is immersed in a magnetic field of strength 1.3 T perpendicular to the strip (Fig. 40–53). When a current of 0.28 mA is run through the strip, there is a resulting Hall effect voltage of 18 mV across the strip (Section 27–8). How many electrons per silicon atom are in the conduction band? The density of silicon is 2330 kg/m3.
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Intro to Current
Multiple Choice
Which statement correctly describes the formation of an ?
A
An is formed when a conductor is placed in a , regardless of the movement of charges.
B
An is formed only when move in a vacuum.
C
An is formed when a conductor is heated, causing atoms to vibrate.
D
An is formed when charged particles such as move through a conductor in response to a .
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an electric current is the flow of charged particles, typically electrons, through a material such as a conductor.
Recognize that for an electric current to form, there must be a driving force causing these charges to move; this is usually a potential difference (voltage) applied across the conductor.
Note that simply placing a conductor in a magnetic field does not create an electric current unless there is relative motion or a changing magnetic field inducing a current (Faraday's law), which is a different phenomenon.
Heating a conductor causes atoms to vibrate more, increasing resistance, but this vibration alone does not cause a net flow of charges, so it does not create an electric current by itself.
Therefore, the correct description is that an electric current forms when charged particles such as electrons move through a conductor in response to a potential difference.
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