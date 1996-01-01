Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Ryan bounces a small rubber ball on the ground. During the bounce when the ball is in contact with the ground, how does the magnitude of the force of the ball on the ground compare to the magnitude of the force of the ground on the ball?
A
The force of the ground on the ball is greater than the force of the ball on the ground.
B
The force of the ball on the ground is greater than the force of the ground on the ball.
C
There is not enough information to answer this question because we don’t know the mass of the ball.
D
The force of the ball on the ground is exactly the same as the force of the ground on the ball.