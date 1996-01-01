21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In a sample of gas, you pick a particle at random. The mass of the particle is 1.67 × 10-27 kg and you measure its speed to be 1600 m/s. If that particle's kinetic energy is equal to the average kinetic energy of the gas particles, what is the temperature of the sample of gas?
227
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice