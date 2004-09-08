6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6:54 minutes
Problem 7.89a
A package of mass m is placed onto a horizontal conveyor belt moving at speed v (Fig. 7–32). The coefficient of kinetic friction between package and belt is μₖ .
<IMAGE>
(a) How long does it take the package to stop sliding on the belt? [Hint: Use F = ma.]
