An elevator is going up at a constant speed in a very tall building. Assume the only forces acting on the elevator are a downward weight force and the force of a cable pulling the elevator up. Ignore air resistance and friction. How does the magnitude of the weight force compare to the magnitude of the force of the cable?
182
Textbook Question
A hockey puck with mass 0.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.250 N to the puck, parallel to the x-axis; she continues to apply this force until t = 2.00s. (a) What are the position and speed of the puck at t = 2.00 s?
163
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A small 8.00-kg rocket burns fuel that exerts a time-varying upward force on the rocket (assume constant mass) as the rocket moves upward from the launch pad. This force obeys the equation F = A + Bt2. Measurements show that at t = 0, the force is 100.0 N, and at the end of the first 2.00 s, it is 150.0 N. (a) Find the constants A and B, including their SI units
852
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A hockey puck with mass 0.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.250 N to the puck, parallel to the x-axis; she continues to apply this force until t = 2.00s. (b) If the same force is again applied at t = 5.00 s, what are the position and speed of the puck at t = 7.00 s?
733
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F→ whose direction makes an angle of 30.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.4). (b) How large will the component Fy perpendicular to the ramp be then?
110
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about 60 cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around 50 cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. (b) Draw a free-body diagram of the person during the jump.
143
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If a car stops suddenly, you feel 'thrown forward.' We'd like to understand what happens to the passengers as a car stops. Imagine yourself sitting on a very slippery bench inside a car. This bench has no friction, no seat back, and there's nothing for you to hold onto. d. Describe what happens to you as the car slows down.
213
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The 210-kg capsule hit the ground at 311 km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of 81.0 cm. (a) What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
208
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An astronaut is inside a 2.25 × 106 kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound (331 m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than 4g. (b) What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight w, does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.
523
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An astronaut is inside a 2.25 × 106 kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound (331 m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than 4g. (a) What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.
492
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A light rope is attached to a block with mass 4.00 kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is 15.0 N. (a) Draw two free-body diagrams: one for each block.
688
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The 210-kg capsule hit the ground at 311 km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of 81.0 cm. (b) What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.
657
Has a video solution.
