12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
5:32 minutes
Problem 10.4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) The blades in a blender rotate at a rate of 8500 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min) . When the motor is turned off during operation, the blades slow to rest in 4.0 s. What is the angular acceleration as the blades slow down?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos