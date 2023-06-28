Skip to main content
Physics
Physics
12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
Problem 12d
Textbook Question
A high-speed drill reaches 2000 rpm in 0.50 s. (a) What is the magnitude of the drill's angular acceleration?
