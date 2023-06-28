An 18-cm-long bicycle crank arm, with a pedal at one end, is attached to a 20-cm-diameter sprocket, the toothed disk around which the chain moves. A cyclist riding this bike increases her pedaling rate from 60 rpm to 90 rpm in 10 s. What is the tangential acceleration of a tooth on the sprocket?
