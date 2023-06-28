Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics12. Rotational KinematicsEquations of Rotational Motion
7:15 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook Question

A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. (b) Through how many revolutions does the fan turn while stopping?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:18m

Watch next

Master Equations of Rotational Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:24
Anderson Video - Rotational Kinematic Equations
Professor Anderson
145
2
10:40
Anderson Video - Rotational Motion for Merry Go Round
Professor Anderson
149
1
19:36
Rotational Motion: Kinematic Equations, Example Problems
Step by Step Science
104
07:18
Equations of Rotational Motion
Patrick Ford
1032
6
6
02:17
Angular Motion and Torque
Professor Dave Explains
142
02:56
Constant Angular Acceleration
Jennifer Cash
95
05:48
Rotational velocity of disc
Patrick Ford
673
4
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.