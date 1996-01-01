Skip to main content
The single loop below has a radius of 10 cm and is perpendicular to the page (shown at a slight angle so you can better visualize it). If the magnetic field at the center is 10-6 T directed left, what is the magnitude of the current? What is the direction of the current at the top of the wire:into the page (towards left) or out of the page (towards right)?

