Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids Practice Problems

As an engineer in a factory, you are asked to produce a solenoid that generates a 0.150 T magnetic field at its center. The diameter of the solenoid should be 2.0 cm, and its length should be 50.0 cm. The conductor wire to be wound around a cylindrical shape is rated to carry a maximum current of 60.0 A. Determine the total length of the conductor wire needed to generate this magnetic field.