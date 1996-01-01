Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids Practice Problems
As an engineer in a factory, you are asked to produce a solenoid that generates a 0.150 T magnetic field at its center. The diameter of the solenoid should be 2.0 cm, and its length should be 50.0 cm. The conductor wire to be wound around a cylindrical shape is rated to carry a maximum current of 60.0 A. Determine the total length of the conductor wire needed to generate this magnetic field.
A coil made of tightly wound aluminum wire is intended to generate a magnetic field of strength 0.063 T at its center. The length of the coil is 45.0 cm, and its diameter is 2.0 cm. Determine the minimum number of turns per unit length needed if the aluminum wire used is rated to carry a maximum current of 20.0 A. Treat the coil like a solenoid since the length is much greater than the radius.
In a laboratory experiment, a solenoid made of 425 turns of copper wire arranged in a cylindrical shape is used. The length and the diameter of the solenoid are 32.0 cm and 4.0 cm, respectively. A current of 5.0 A flows through the copper wire. Determine the magnetic field at the center of the solenoid.