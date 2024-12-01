Use the Biot-Savart Law to calculate the magnetic field due to a small segment of the wire. The Biot-Savart Law is given by \\( dB = \frac{\mu_0}{4\pi} \frac{I d\vec{l} \times \vec{r}}{r^3} \\) where \\( I \\) is the current, \\( d\vec{l} \\) is the length element of the wire, \\( \vec{r} \\) is the position vector from the element to the point P, and \\( r \\) is the magnitude of \\( \vec{r} \\) .

