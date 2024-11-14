Part of a long, thin insulated straight wire is formed into a single circular loop of radius 𝑅 (Fig. 28–68) and carries a current I. (a) What is the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the center of the loop? (b) If the plane of the loop is twisted 90 degrees so that the plane is perpendicular to the straight part of the wire (i.e., in the yz plane) what is the magnitude and direction of the field now at the center of the loop?





<IMAGE>