An oscillator vibrating at 1250 Hz produces a sound wave that travels through an ideal gas at 325 m>s when the gas temperature is 22.0°C. For a certain experiment, you need to have the same oscillator produce sound of wavelength 28.5 cm in this gas. What should the gas temperature be to achieve this wavelength?
