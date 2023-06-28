Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundStanding Waves
7:31 minutes
Problem 17e
Textbook Question

A 1.0-m-tall vertical tube is filled with 20°C water. A tuning fork vibrating at 580 Hz is held just over the top of the tube as the water is slowly drained from the bottom. At what water heights, measured from the bottom of the tube, will there be a standing wave in the tube above the water?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:59m

Watch next

Master Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:47
Standing wave harmonics on guitar strings (and pianos, banjos, and harps, I guess) | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
112
05:52
Standing Waves - IB Physics
Andy Masley's IB Physics Lectures
218
01:56
Standing Wave Harmonics -- xmdemo 139
xmdemo
76
1
08:59
Standing Waves
Patrick Ford
647
1
3
07:01
Standing Waves
Bozeman Science
99
11:32
Standing Waves Introduction
Flipping Physics
187
05:10
Standing Waves and Harmonics
Professor Dave Explains
101
03:39
Standing Wave Demo: Slinky
Physics Demos
191
04:26
Unknown Harmonic Frequency
Patrick Ford
333
3
03:18
Standing Wave On A Guitar
Patrick Ford
329
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.