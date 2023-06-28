A flutist assembles her flute in a room where the speed of sound is 342 m/s . When she plays the note A, it is in perfect tune with a 440 Hz tuning fork. After a few minutes, the air inside her flute has warmed to where the speed of sound is 346 m/s.
b. How far does she need to extend the 'tuning joint' of her flute to be in tune with the tuning fork?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford