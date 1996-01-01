31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an LRC circuit with inductance L = 0.20 H, resistance R = 4.0 Ω, and capacitance C = 2.0 µF. The three components are connected in series to an AC power supply with an amplitude of 15.0 V and an angular frequency of 250.0 rad/s. Determine the maximum current in this circuit.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit contains an inductor, L = 125.0 mH, a resistor, R = 225.0 Ω, and a capacitor, C = 400.0 µF connected in series to a time-varying power source having a peak value of 12.0 V and an angular frequency of 450.0 rad/s. Determine the impedance (Z) of the LRC circuit.