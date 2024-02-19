Determine (a) the vector product A ⃗ × B ⃗ \vec{A} \times \vec{B} and (b) the angle between A ⃗ \vec{A} and B ⃗ \vec{B} if A ⃗ = 7.4 i ^ − 3.5 j ^ \vec{A} = 7.4\hat{i} - 3.5\hat{j} and B ⃗ = − 8.5 i ^ + 4.6 j ^ + 2.0 k ^ \vec{B} = -8.5\hat{i} + 4.6\hat{j} + 2.0\hat{k} . [Hint: To resolve an ambiguity, the dot product may prove useful.]