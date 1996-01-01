3. Vectors
(II) Determine (a) the vector product A→ x B→ and (b) the angle between A→ and B→ if A→ = 7.4î - 3.5ĵ and B→ = -8.5î + 4.6ĵ + 2.0k̂ . [Hint: To resolve an ambiguity, the dot product may prove useful.]
