Vector Cross Product The vector cross product is a mathematical operation that takes two vectors and produces a third vector that is perpendicular to the plane formed by the original vectors. The direction of the resulting vector is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if you curl the fingers of your right hand from the first vector to the second, your thumb points in the direction of the cross product. Recommended video: Guided course 10:30 10:30 Vector (Cross) Product and the Right-Hand-Rule

Right-Hand Rule The right-hand rule is a mnemonic used to determine the direction of the cross product of two vectors. To apply it, extend your right hand with your fingers pointing in the direction of the first vector and curl them towards the second vector. Your thumb will then point in the direction of the resultant vector, which is crucial for solving cross product problems. Recommended video: Guided course 19:57 19:57 Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule