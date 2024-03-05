Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Cross Product The vector cross product is a mathematical operation that takes two vectors and produces a third vector that is perpendicular to the plane formed by the original vectors. The direction of the resulting vector is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your right thumb in the direction of the first vector and curl your fingers toward the second vector, your palm will face the direction of the cross product. Recommended video: Guided course 10:30 10:30 Vector (Cross) Product and the Right-Hand-Rule

Right-Hand Rule The right-hand rule is a mnemonic used to determine the direction of the cross product of two vectors. To apply it, extend your right hand with your thumb pointing in the direction of the first vector and your fingers in the direction of the second vector. The direction your palm faces indicates the direction of the resulting vector from the cross product. Recommended video: Guided course 19:57 19:57 Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule