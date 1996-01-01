Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A 2.0kg block is gently lowered onto a vertical spring, and the spring compresses 5.0cm. Another block is added, and the spring compresses an additional 3.0cm. What is the mass of the second block added?

