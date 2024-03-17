17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
6:21 minutes
Problem 14.11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 1.45-kg mass stretches a vertical spring 0.245 m. If the spring is stretched an additional 0.130 m and released, how long does it take to reach the (new) equilibrium position again?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos