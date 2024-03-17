17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Problem 14.21
(II) A block of mass m is supported by two identical parallel vertical springs, each with spring stiffness constant k (Fig. 14–31). What will be the frequency of vertical oscillation?
<IMAGE>
