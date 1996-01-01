Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs Practice Problems

The following experimental setup was used by a science teacher to show simple harmonic motion in the vertical direction. The bottom end of an ideal spring is fixed to the top of a rigid surface. The upper end of the spring is covered with an adhesive. The spring has a natural length of l 0 . A small sphere is dropped from rest 5.0 cm above the upper end of the spring and adheres to the spring. The system formed by the spring and the sphere oscillates with a maximum displacement of 8.0 cm. Calculate the angular frequency of the sphere.