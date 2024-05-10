23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.68a
It has been suggested that a heat engine could be developed that made use of the temperature difference between water at the surface of the ocean and water several hundred meters deep. In the tropics, the temperatures may be 27°C and 4°C, respectively.
(a) What is the maximum efficiency such an engine could have?
