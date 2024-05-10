31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
9:04 minutes
Problem 32c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The small transformers that power many consumer products produce a 12.0 V rms, 60 Hz emf. Design a circuit using resistors and capacitors that uses the transformer voltage as an input and produces a 6.0 V rms output that leads the input voltage by 45°.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos