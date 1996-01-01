Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics31. Alternating CurrentPhasors for Capacitors
4:20 minutes
Problem 31a
Textbook Question

A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
4:32m

Watch next

Master Phasors for Capacitors with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.