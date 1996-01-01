Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A = (4.0 m)i + (3.0 m)j and B = (−13.0 m)+ (7.0 m)j. You add them together to produce another vector C.
(a) Express this new vector C in unit-vector notation.
(b) What are the magnitude and direction of C?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.