Problem
A = (4.0 m)i + (3.0 m)j and B = (−13.0 m)i + (7.0 m)j. You add them together to produce another vector C. (a) Express this new vector C in unit-vector notation. (b) What are the magnitude and direction of C?
A
C = (9 m) i + (10 m) j = 13.5 m @ 48° above the +x-axis
B
C = -(9 m) i + (10 m) j = 13.5 m @ 48° above the -x-axis
C
C = (9 m) i + (10 m) j = 13.5 m @ 0.83° above the +x-axis
D
C = -(9 m) i + (10 m) j = 13.5 m @ 0.83° above the -x-axis