Quantum Mechanics and Particle in a Box In quantum mechanics, a particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box is a fundamental model that illustrates quantization of energy levels. The particle can only occupy specific energy states, which are determined by the box's length and the particle's mass. The energy levels are given by the formula Eₙ = n²h²/(8mL²), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box.

Energy Level Differences The difference in energy levels between adjacent states (Eₙ+₁ - Eₙ) can be used to derive the mass of the particle. This difference is related to the quantum number and can be expressed using the energy formula. By knowing the energy levels, one can rearrange the equations to solve for the mass, which is crucial for identifying the type of particle confined in the box.