Helmholtz Coils Helmholtz coils are a pair of identical circular magnetic coils that are placed parallel to each other, separated by a distance equal to their radius. They are designed to produce a uniform magnetic field in the region between them when an electric current flows through the coils. This setup is commonly used in experiments requiring a stable magnetic field.

Magnetic Field (B) The magnetic field, denoted as B, is a vector field that describes the magnetic influence on moving electric charges, electric currents, and magnetic materials. The strength and direction of the magnetic field can vary with position, and it is typically measured in teslas (T). In the context of Helmholtz coils, the magnetic field can be calculated based on the current flowing through the coils and their geometric configuration.