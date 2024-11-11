A uniform cube of side ℓ rests on a rough floor. It is subjected to a steady horizontal pull F, exerted a distance h above the floor as shown in Fig. 12–85. As F is increased, the block will either begin to slide, or begin to tip over. Determine the coefficient of static friction μₛ so that:

(a) the block begins to slide rather than tip; [Hint: Where will the normal force on the block act if it tips?]

<IMAGE>