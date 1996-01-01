7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
Problem 12b
Blocks of mass m₁ and m₂ are connected by a massless string that passes over the pulley in FIGURE P12.64. The pulley turns on frictionless bearings. Mass m₁ slides on a horizontal, frictionless surface. Mass m₂ is released while the blocks are at rest. b. Suppose the pulley has mass mₚ and radius R. Find the acceleration of m₁ and the tensions in the upper and lower portions of the string. Verify that your answers agree with part a if you set mₚ = 0.
