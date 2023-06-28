Blocks of mass m₁ and m₂ are connected by a massless string that passes over the pulley in FIGURE P12.64. The pulley turns on frictionless bearings. Mass m₁ slides on a horizontal, frictionless surface. Mass m₂ is released while the blocks are at rest.
a. Assume the pulley is massless. Find the acceleration of m₁ and the tension in the string. This is a Chapter 7 review problem.
