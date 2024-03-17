7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
9:35 minutes
Problem 5.23b
(II) In Fig. 5–36 the coefficient of static friction between mass m_A and the table is 0.40, whereas the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.30.
<IMAGE>
(b) What value(s) of m_A will keep the system moving at constant speed? [Ignore masses of the cord and the (frictionless) pulley.]
Verified Solution
Video duration:9m
