3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the information in the image below to determine magnitude and direction for the vector product of vectors M and N.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the vector magnitude and direction of the vector product M x N for the two vectors below.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given î, ĵ and k̂ represent unit vectors along the +x, +y, and +z axes respectively. Determine the cross products of the following ĵ × î, k̂ × î, and k̂ × ĵ.