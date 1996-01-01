3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A postal employee drives a delivery truck over the route shown in Fig. E1.25. Use the method of components to determine the magnitude and direction of her resultant displacement. In a vector-addition diagram (roughly to scale), show that the resultant displacement found from your diagram is in qualitative agreement with the result you obtained by using the method of components.
897
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
FIGURE P3.43 shows three ropes tied together in a knot. One of your friends pulls on a rope with 3.0 units of force and another pulls on a second rope with 5.0 units of force. How hard and in what direction must you pull on the third rope to keep the knot from moving? Give the direction as an angle below the negative x-axis.
371
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The bacterium E. coli is a single-cell organism that lives in the gut of healthy animals, including humans. When grown in a uniform medium in the laboratory, these bacteria swim along zig-zag paths at a constant speed of 20 μm/s. FIGURE P3.42 shows the trajectory of an E. coli as it moves from point A to point E. What are the magnitude and direction of the bacterium's average velocity for the entire trip?
226
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Ruth sets out to visit her friend Ward, who lives 50 mi north and 100 mi east of her. She starts by driving east, but after 30 mi she comes to a detour that takes her 15 mi south before going east again. She then drives east for 8 mi and runs out of gas, so Ward flies there in his small plane to get her. What is Ward's displacement vector? Give your answer (a) in component form, using a coordinate system in which the y-axis points north, and (b) as a magnitude and direction.
283
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
While vacationing in the mountains you do some hiking. In the morning, your displacement is Sₘₒᵣₙᵢₙ₉ = (2000 m, east) ＋ (3000 m, north) ＋(200 m, vertical). Continuing on after lunch, your displacement is Sₐբₜₑᵣₙₒₒₙ = (1500 m, west) ＋ (2000 m, north) ─ (300 m, vertical). b. What is the magnitude of your net displacement for the day?
62
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
While vacationing in the mountains you do some hiking. In the morning, your displacement is Sₘₒᵣₙᵢₙ₉ = (2000 m, east) ＋ (3000 m, north) ＋(200 m, vertical). Continuing on after lunch, your displacement is Sₐբₜₑᵣₙₒₒₙ = (1500 m, west) ＋ (2000 m, north) ─ (300 m, vertical). a. At the end of the hike, how much higher or lower are you compared to your starting point?
66
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A runner is training for an upcoming marathon by running around a 100-m-diameter circular track at constant speed. Let a coordinate system have its origin at the center of the circle with the x-axis pointing east and the y-axis north. The runner starts at (x,y) = (50m, 0m) and runs 2.5 times around the track in aclockwise direction. What is his displacement vector? Give your answer as a magnitude and direction.
82
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A crate, seen from above, is pulled with three ropes that have the tensions shown in FIGURE P3.44. Tension is a vector directed along the rope, measured in newtons (abbreviated N). Suppose the three ropes are replaced with a single rope that has exactly the same effect on the crate. What is the tension in this rope? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.
59
Has a video solution.
Showing 30 of 30 practice