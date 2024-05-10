8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
Problem 13.54b
In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. (b) What is the mass of the comet?
