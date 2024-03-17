8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
6:17 minutes
Problem 6.57b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) The comet Hale–Bopp has an orbital period of 2400 years.
(b) At its closest approach, the comet is about 1.0 astronomical unit from the Sun ( 1 AU = distance from Earth to the Sun). What is the farthest distance?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos