Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kepler's Third Law Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. This law can be expressed mathematically as T² ∝ r³, where T is the orbital period and r is the mean distance from the sun. This relationship allows us to calculate the distances of moons from their planet based on their orbital periods. Recommended video: Guided course 08:32 08:32 Kepler's Third Law

Orbital Period The orbital period is the time it takes for a celestial body to complete one full orbit around another body. For moons, this is the time taken to orbit their planet. Understanding the orbital period is crucial for applying Kepler's Third Law, as it directly influences the calculation of the mean distance from the planet. Recommended video: Guided course 04:45 04:45 Geosynchronous Orbits