17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
5:09 minutes
Problem 14.84
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An oxygen atom at a particular site within a DNA molecule can be made to execute simple harmonic motion when illuminated by infrared light. The oxygen atom is bound with a spring-like chemical bond to a phosphorus atom, which is rigidly attached to the DNA backbone. The oscillation of the oxygen atom occurs with frequency ƒ = 3.7 x 10¹³ Hz. If the oxygen atom at this site is chemically replaced with a sulfur atom, the spring constant of the bond is unchanged (sulfur is just below oxygen in the Periodic Table). Predict the frequency after the sulfur substitution.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos