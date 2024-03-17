An oxygen atom at a particular site within a DNA molecule can be made to execute simple harmonic motion when illuminated by infrared light. The oxygen atom is bound with a spring-like chemical bond to a phosphorus atom, which is rigidly attached to the DNA backbone. The oscillation of the oxygen atom occurs with frequency ƒ = 3.7 x 10¹³ Hz. If the oxygen atom at this site is chemically replaced with a sulfur atom, the spring constant of the bond is unchanged (sulfur is just below oxygen in the Periodic Table). Predict the frequency after the sulfur substitution.